Strictly’s Anneka Rice excited to be pain free after steroid injection

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Anneka Rice has said she is “ridiculously excited” about being free from pain after having a steroid injection for her injured shoulder.

The broadcaster, 60, hurt herself when she fell during a walk, and told The Sun it was “slightly” holding her back.

However, Rice has now posted a message on Twitter saying that things were improving.

Just had steroid injection on my injured shoulder. Ridiculously excited about being pain free! Let the fitness training commence (bit late I know but i like a terrifying deadline) ? #Strictly pic.twitter.com/aD93ue8hPH — Anneka Rice (@AnnekaRice) August 28, 2019

“Just had steroid injection on my injured shoulder,” she told her followers.

“Ridiculously excited about being pain free!

“Let the fitness training commence (bit late I know but i like a terrifying deadline) #Strictly.”

Rice is one of 15 celebrities who will be competing for the coveted Glitterball trophy on the BBC show this year.

Strictly gets under way on September 7.