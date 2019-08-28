Advertising
Sacha Baron Cohen plays spy in new Netflix series
The Spy was inspired by the real story of a former Mossad agent.
Sacha Baron Cohen has been pictured as a Mossad agent in new Netflix series The Spy.
The star, 47, plays agent Eli Cohen in the six-part series.
The Spy was inspired by the real story of a former Mossad agent who successfully went undercover in Syria in the early 1960s.
The espionage drama was written and directed by Homeland’s executive producer Gideon Raff.
It is set to premiere on September 6.
