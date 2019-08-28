Menu

Russell Brand brings experiences of addiction to West End stage

Published:

Lena Dunham and Matthew Perry have penned pieces for a show at The Old Vic.

Russell Brand

Russell Brand will host a night of solo performance about mental health.

The actor and comedian will compere Cracked, a string of one-off monologues and spoken word pieces focusing on pain and addiction.

Seven performances will be given in one night at the Old Vic in London.

The Graham Norton Show – London
Matthew Perry has written for the show (Ian West/PA)

Girls creator Lena Dunham and Friends star Matthew Perry are among the confirmed writers for Cracked, who will be using their own experiences for the show.

Brand said: “For this night, mental illness and addiction will adorn The Old Vic stage, celebrated, explored and attacked through Cracked.

Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2019 – London
Lena Dunham is another writer for the show (Ian West/PA)

“I am honoured to have been asked to take over the asylum, albeit for one night only.”

Other writers for the show include Scarlett Curtis, curator of Feminists Don’t Wear Pink, poet Mr Gee, physician Gabor Mate, and performer Kate Tempest.

Brand will be appearing in the show, with other performers yet to be announced.

Cracked takes place on Sunday September 29.

