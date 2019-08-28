Renee Zellweger records duet with top British singer

Renee Zellweger has performed a duet with Sam Smith for a new soundtrack album.

The actress stars in a biopic charting the life of ill-fated Hollywood leading lady Judy Garland.

A soundtrack album to the film, entitled Judy, has been released, featuring vocals from Garland fans Smith and Rufus Wainwright.

Sam Smith has professed his love of Garland (Ian West/PA)

Chart-topping singer Smith will join the Bridget Jones star for a version of Get Happy.

He said of Garland: “She has remained as one of the icons of my life. She was one of the bravest humans out there and her vulnerability and honesty in her art still gives me goosebumps like it did the first time.

“It was truly an honour to sing with Renee. Nobody could have played Judy as well as Renee, and it is a career highlight for me to be singing with her, and in some small way, with Judy.”

Rufus Wainwright sings Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Ian West/PA)

Judy features Zellweger running through the repertoire of Garland favourites, including Over The Rainbow.

American songwriter Wainwright will join the Chicago star for the festive track Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

He said: “Judy Garland has been a constant force in my life. The Wizard Of Oz was one of the pyramids of culture that I gazed at as a small child.

“It’s nice to come back and observe her again in the film and through this wonderful duet with Renee, her performance is astounding in a film that focuses on the love and the generosity that Judy always had for the world around her.

“It reminds me of how unique her life and art were.”​​​

Judy is set for release on September 27.