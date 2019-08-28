Orlando Bloom praises next generation for being more aware of their masculinity

Orlando Bloom has praised younger generations of men for being more aware of their masculinity and behaviour.

The Hollywood actor, best known for turns in Pirates Of The Caribbean and The Lord Of The Rings, stars in new Amazon drama Carnival Row.

He plays the human detective Rycroft Philostrate alongside Cara Delevigne’s refugee fairy Vignette Stonemoss.

Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom at the London screening (Ian West/PA)

Bloom, 42, said the “old guard” of men had been “affected a lot” by “one idea of masculinity”.

Speaking at a screening in London, he told the PA news agency that men were moving away from the “compressed masculinity” embodied in his character.

He said: “I would hope that we are all trying to be a bit more empathetic, right?”

“As men in the world today, we have seen how the old guard has come and suddenly, my generation and generations above me, have been affected a lot by one idea of masculinity.

“The younger people, the younger generation coming through, are more conscious and aware of how they behave.

“I hope we are all moving through into that more empathetic way of looking at the world because that seems to be the future.

“If it isn’t that then we are all pretty scared.”

Bloom announced his engagement to pop star Katy Perry earlier this year.

They became engaged on Valentine’s Day and confirmed the news by sharing an image on Instagram with a large jewel-encrusted ring on Perry’s finger.

Carnival Row is released on Amazon Prime Video on August 30.