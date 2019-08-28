Meryl Streep stars in first trailer for The Laundromat

Meryl Streep takes centre stage in the first trailer for The Laundromat, a crime caper about the Panama Papers.

Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas also feature in the teaser for the Netflix film.

The movie – directed by Steven Soderbergh – follows Streep’s character, Ellen Martin, who begins investigating a fake insurance policy, only to find herself down a rabbit hole of questionable dealings that can be linked to a Panama City law firm and its vested interest in helping the world’s wealthiest citizens amass even larger fortunes.

Oldman and Banderas play founding partners in the firm, who are experts in the seductive ways shell companies and offshore accounts help the rich and powerful prosper.

The movie is based on the book Secrecy World: Inside The Panama Papers Investigation Of Illicit Money Networks And The Global Elite by Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Jake Bernstein.

The cast also includes Jeffrey Wright, Melissa Rauch, David Schwimmer, James Cromwell and Sharon Stone.

The Laundromat will launch in select UK cinemas on September 27 and on Netflix on October 18.