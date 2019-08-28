Advertising
Kelly Clarkson suffered burst ovarian cyst on The Voice
The star said she was ‘freaking out’ when her cyst burst.
Kelly Clarkson has told how a “giant” cyst on her ovary burst as she was filming The Voice.
The singer, 37, said it took place earlier this year, just a week after she fought through the pain to host the Billboard Music Awards with appendicitis.
Clarkson, who is a coach on The Voice, told People: “Blake (fellow Voice star Blake Shelton) was talking to me and all of the sudden, everything he said just went away and I had to grab his arm and I was like, ‘Something is wrong’.”
The former American Idol winner later discovered that a cyst on her ovary had burst.
“That was more painful than the appendicitis,” said the mother-of-two.
“It was literally a week after my surgery so I was freaking out!”
Clarkson had her appendix removed after suffering appendicitis as she hosted the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in May.
She was flown to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles straight after coming off stage.
She told People she had got through the show because she “just didn’t want to leave people hanging”.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.