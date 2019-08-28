Jude Law and John Malkovich star in the trailer for The New Pope

John Malkovich is seen as the new pontiff in a trailer for The New Pope, while his predecessor Jude Law has swapped his cassock for tight white swimming shorts.

The Sky Atlantic series is a follow up to 2016’s The Young Pope, which starred Law as Pope Pius XIII.

The New Pope (The New Pope)

The first official trailer was unveiled on Wednesday ahead of the limited series being screened at the Venice Film Festival.

It shows Malkovich walking down a corridor as the new pope, while Law’s character strolls down a beach full of bikini-clad women.

After walking along the sand for a while, he turns and winks at the camera.

The series is comprised of nine episodes, all directed by Paolo Sorrentino.

Returning cast from The Young Pope include Silvio Orlando, Javier Camara, Cecile de France, Ludivine Sagnier and Maurizio Lombardi.

New cast members include Henry Goodman, Ulrich Thomsen, Mark Ivanir, Yuliya Snigir, Massimo Ghini, Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson.