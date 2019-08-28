David Beckham tries out new look on holiday with Sir Elton John

Victoria Beckham has shared a photo of her husband David apparently dressed up to look like their close friend Sir Elton John.

The snap shared on Instagram shows the former footballer in the sort of brightly coloured shirt the singer is known for wearing.

David is also sporting some sparkly sunglasses in the picture.

“This is everything!!” the Spice Girl-turned-designer captioned the picture.

“#rocketman @eltonjohn @davidfurnish @davidbeckham.”

Victoria has also been sharing some pictures of her and David on holiday with Sir Elton and his husband David Furnish.

The couples, who have been friends for years, spent time together on the singer-songwriter’s luxury yacht in the south of France.