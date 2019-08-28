Cara Delevingne turns heads at Carnival Row screening

Cara Delevingne turned heads as she arrived at the screening of her new series Carnival Row in an eye-catching monochrome outfit.

The model and actress, 27, commanded attention as she walked the carpet at London’s Ham Yard Hotel in the crop top and long skirt.

The outfit featured a bold black and white pattern and mesh sections, with tassels trimming the hem of the skirt.

Cara Delevingne (Ian West/PA)

Delevingne completed her look by sweeping her hair back and off her face and adding simple jewellery.

The Amazon series, which also stars Orlando Bloom, is set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with displaced mythological fairies.

Delevingne plays a pansexual fairy called Vignette Stonemoss.