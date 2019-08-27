Tennis star Johanna Konta reveals who her new big-name celebrity fan is

Tennis star Johanna Konta had some A-list backing as she battled into round two of the US Open.

Avengers star Tom Hiddleston, currently starring in Betrayal on Broadway, was in the British number one’s box following a chance meeting in New York.

*Celeb-spot* Here is Marvel man Tom Hiddleston returning to watch Johanna Konta after a quick break from the strong New York sun. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/vKGvoRwYSm — BBC Tennis (@bbctennis) August 26, 2019

“We met a few days ago, it turns out he’s a big tennis fan so I invited him down and he brought some of his co-stars,” revealed Konta.

“We literally just crossed paths, and I did the ‘don’t bother him, he’s busy’ thing, and he actually came over and said, ‘I’m a massive fan’.

“We got chatting and he’s super nice. Will I go to his show? If I get time I’d love to.”

Konta, who defeated Russian player Daria Kasatkina, is already Britain’s sole representative in the women’s singles after Harriet Dart bowed out.

Tom Hiddleston sat alongside Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch in the Royal box at Wimbledon this year (PA)

Actor Hiddleston is no stranger to being a VIP in a tennis box, and was seen earlier this year gracing the royal box at Wimbledon where he watched the men’s singles final.