Line Of Duty and Peaky Blinders stars lead cast of new BBC drama

Martin Compston and Sophie Rundle will star in new BBC drama The Nest

The five-part series will explore a surrogacy pact between a wealthy couple and a teenage girl.

Centred on the teenager’s decision to carry the pair’s baby for them, The Nest is billed by the BBC as an emotional thriller from Bafta-winning writer Nicole Taylor.

Martin Compston (Matt Crossick/PA)

Line Of Duty star Compston will play Dan, with Peaky Blinders actress Rundle as his partner.

Compston said: “I’m absolutely delighted to join the cast of The Nest.

“Nicole Taylor is one of the most exciting and original voices in writing today, I’m chuffed we’re finally working together.

“Combined with filming in Glasgow and going back on to BBC One in my native west coast accent makes it a dream scenario.”

The series follows a couple who live outside Glasgow, and decide to seek help to have a child. Their plan embroils them in a drama focused on love and money.

Taylor said: “I am overjoyed to be filming in my home town of Glasgow with a cast I have long dreamt of writing for.”

Filming begins in Glasgow in September.