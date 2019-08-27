Bake Off fans dub Paul Hollywood’s latest innuendo greatest of all time

Fans have dubbed this week’s Great British Bake Off the most innuendo-laden ever.

The Channel 4 show is known for its bawdy puns and its return on Tuesday night did not disappoint.

Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins – who fronted the show during its time on the BBC – frequently raised eyebrows and prompted giggles with their double entendres.

And Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding have continued the tradition of raunchy humour into the show’s time on Channel 4.

However, it was Paul Hollywood who was responsible for serving up the best innuendo as the latest series began.

The judge misheard Helena, 40, call her “fairy garden” cake a “furry garden”.

Blushing, the amateur baking replied: “Oh Paul, I know what you’re thinking.”

Bit behind on #GBBO, but delighted to see Furry Garden is trending.. best double entendre in the history of the show! ? — Bacon Fingered Bap Tosser ? (@BunsOfHam) August 27, 2019

One viewer dubbed it the greatest double entendre of all time.

“Delighted to see Furry Garden is trending,” they said.

“Best double entendre in the history of the show!”

Furry Gardens, Pru Dribbling, Noels Snake, Paul’s Worm and the stroking of a phallic shaped cake is not what I expected on my first ever experience of #GBBO Where do I sign up for next week? ?#GBBO2019 — Andrew Anthony (@andrewanthony83) August 27, 2019

A first-time viewer admitted they were not expecting the baking show to be so crude.

They wrote: “Furry Gardens, Pru Dribbling, Noels Snake, Paul’s Worm and the stroking of a phallic shaped cake is not what I expected on my first ever experience of #GBBO”

Undoubted highlight of this week’s #GBBO: the saga of the furry garden. — Jenni Willows (@JenniWillows) August 27, 2019

Another dubbed the incident the best moment of the episode.

They wrote: “Undoubted highlight of this week’s #GBBO: The saga of the furry garden.”

A pleased viewer likened the show’s humour to that of the famous Carry On series, known for its bawdy and often sexual humour.

“Welcome back Carry On Bake Off,” they wrote before adding the hashtag #FurryGarden.

The Great British Bake Off continues on Channel 4.