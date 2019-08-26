Orlando Bloom felt scrutinised under a ‘giant magnifying glass’

Orlando Bloom has said film success meant he was under a “giant magnifying glass” at a young age.

The actor achieved international fame starring in blockbuster franchises The Pirates Of The Caribbean and The Lord Of The Rings.

Achieving global prominence early in his film career, the actor has said he felt scrutinised while still young.

Orlando Bloom feels at home in the UK. (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He has also told Radio Times that working on huge productions can feel depersonalising for an actor.

Bloom said: “In those huge movies you can sometimes feel like a cog, part of a giant wheel.

“I was under a giant magnifying glass at a really young age.

“I was Legolas for three movies and Will Turner for three movies and while I did other things, they were all in between those massive movies.

“Even if you’re not pigeonholed, those roles set a really strong tone.”

Bloom has said that after moving around a lot during his younger years, he feels more at home in the UK.

He said: “Through my 20s and into my early 30s I was never in one place for more than six months. But in my heart I feel very British.

“I miss the humour, the turn of phrase, the way we interact, the way in which you can be vocal about things.”