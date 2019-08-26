Nick Knowles: UK is a much better nation than we think

Nick Knowles believes the UK is “a much better nation than we think”.

The TV presenter has said that the nation needs to unite after the divisions of Brexit.

But the DIY SOS star thinks that the UK is a less negative nation than perceived.

Knowles believes community-spirit still exists (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Knowles has said that the community-spirit and willingness to help others that he witnesses working on his show indicates the true nature of the nation.

The former I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant has said there is “natural good” in the UK.

Speaking to Radio Times, he said: “We hear a lot on the news about disaster, people being ripped off or attacked, and so much about all the divides – rich/poor, north/south, Brexit/Remain

“So the narrative becomes that community doesn’t exist any more.

“We’re a much better nation than we think. There is natural good in the country which is overlooked.”

Knowles has said that the charitable work that goes on in the UK, and on his own programme, shows the character of the country.

The presenter believes that there are divisions in the nation, and that these will need to be healed.

He said: “Brexit has drawn the country in opposite directions. Whichever way Brexit goes, and I won’t give my view on it, we have to concentrate on mending the damage to the country.”

The fill interview can be read in Radio Times magazine, out today.