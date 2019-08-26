Menu

In Pictures: Strictly Come Dancing 2019 launch

Published:

The professionals and celebrities took to the stage for the first time.

Strictly Come Dancing

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing celebrities showed off their moves for the first time at the official launch of the series.

Reality TV star Jamie Laing, DJ Dev Griffin, comedian Chris Ramsey, actress Emma Barton, Olympian James Cracknell and broadcaster Anneka Rice all took to the stage at the red carpet event, which also saw Kylie Minogue performing.

Also putting their best dancing feet forward alongside the Strictly professionals was social media star Saffron Barker, sports presenter Mike Bushell and US TV personality Michelle Visage.

The new series of the popular BBC One show will start on September 7 when viewers will find out which professionals the celebrities will dance with.

Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London
The Strictly Come Dancing celebrities on stage at the red carpet launch at BBC TV Centre in London (Ian West/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London
Will Bayley and Alex Scott (Ian West/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London
Anneka Rice and Karim Zeroual (Ian West/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London
Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Chris Ramsey (Ian West/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London
Catherine Tyldesley (Ian West/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London
Craig Revel Horwood and new judge Motsi Mabuse (Ian West/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London
Kylie Minogue performs at the red carpet launch (Ian West/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London
Strictly hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly (Ian West/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London
Strictly judge Shirley Ballas (Ian West/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London
David James and Jamie Laing (Ian West/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London
The female professionals in their tassled outfits (Ian West/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London
Strictly professionals and married couple Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara (Ian West/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing will launch on BBC One on September 7

