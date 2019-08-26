First female host announced for Q Awards

Nadine Shah has been announced as the first female host of the Q Awards.

The annual ceremony hosted by the music magazine is marking its 29th year.

South Tyneside singer Shah, 33, was selected for the role after appearing as a guest presenter during 2018’s ceremony.

Nadine Shah was a guest presenter during 2018’s ceremony (Ian West/PA)

Her third album Holiday Destination – a political record which contains songs about the refugee crisis – was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize the same year.

She said: “It’s a huge honour to be presenting the Q Awards this year, especially as their first ever female presenter. Have they even had a Geordie do it before?

“I attended the event last year and it’s like no other award show, everywhere you’d turn would be a musician you hold high regard for.

“There was a real feeling of solidarity, a mutual respect and celebration between all musicians present.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the Q team have up their sleeve this year. They’ve already raised the bar by hiring me!”

Mo Gilligan hosted the Q Awards last year (Ian West/PA)

Last year’s event was hosted by stand-up comedian and co-host of The Big Narstie Show Mo Gilligan.

Q Magazine editor Ted Kessler said: “Rarely can an absolute outsider have become a closed-book favourite for any role quicker, but once Nadine Shah had charmed all-comers as a guest presenter at last year’s Q Awards, we felt certain she was who we wanted to present the whole caboodle in 2019.

“I am an old man who has been to many award ceremonies over the centuries. In that time, I have heard the same jokes told by the same comedians and radio jocks on a conveyor belt at each bash.

“Mo Gilligan did a great, deadpan job in breaking that routine at last year’s Q Awards.

“But we wondered if we could go one step further and hand the reins over to a respected, charismatic musical titan to marshal her peers instead of a professional presenter.

“After all, we’re celebrating music. Over to Nadine.”

The awards, in association with Absolute Radio, will feature seven prizes voted for by the public, as well as merit awards bestowed by Q Magazine on the night.

Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro will play a pre-awards gig on Tuesday October 15 at Camden’s Roundhouse.

Details of the shortlist and post-awards gig are yet to be announced.

This year’s awards will be held at Camden’s Roundhouse on Wednesday October 16.