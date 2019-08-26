Chrissy Teigen offers warning after six-week stomach virus

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she has been suffering from a stomach virus for six weeks after stopping her antibiotics too early.

On…week 6 of stomach virus. Stopped antibiotics early because I started getting better. I’m stupid. I should have just pooped in the damn cup. If a doctor tells you to poop in a cup, just do it. Don’t be too prideful. Finish your meds. Poop in the cup — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 26, 2019

It comes after she scolded husband John Legend for never taking photographs of her, writing on Instagram: “I never have pictures of myself because I am selfless and am the designated photo taker and keeper for my family and no one else seems to care to be thoughtful and take good photos of me they merely click them off without paying attention to angles or lighting or general photo ambience. but it’s okay. such is the life I chose. (To john).”

Legend responded by posting a photo of Teigen, writing: “When your wife says you’re a bad Instagram husband but you’re like…”

However Teigen commented on the picture: “I took this.”

He then shared another photo of Teigen with daughter Luna, writing: “Photo by….me! #goodinstagramhusband”

The couple have been married since 2013 and have two children.