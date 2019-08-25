Stevie Wonder classic named the top Motown track of all time

Stevie Wonder hit Superstition has been revealed as the most popular Motown track of all time in the UK.

The catchy 1972 single fended off competition from classics by the Jackson 5, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell and the Temptations to the accolade, on a list of the top 100 Motown tracks compiled by the Official Chart Company based on all time downloads and streams.

The American singer-songwriter, 69, has the most songs on the list with 20 included overall, with Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours) his next most popular track in fifth place.

The top 10 includes two Jackson 5 favourites – I Want You Back at number two and ABC at number seven – while Gaye and Terrell’s classic Ain’t No Mountain High Enough is at number three.

Let Me Love You (Until You Learn To Love) by Ne-Yo is at number four, My Girl by the Temptations is at number six and Lionel Richie’s All Night Long (All Night) is at number eight.

Gaye is at number nine with Let’s Get It On and I Heard It Through The Grapevine is at number 10.

Wonder said: “Motown is one of the all time great labels, and I’ve been associated with it all my life. Many of the artists have been my friends and family.

“I am proud to have been chosen at the top of such an incredibly talented group of artists.”

Lionel Richie appears on the top 100 Motown tracks list (Jane Barlow/PA)

The full list, which will be unveiled on BBC Radio 2 on Monday to celebrate 60 years of Motown Records, includes appearances from the likes of Diana Ross, Commodores, Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Supremes, Rockwell, Boyz II Men and Shanice.

Craig Charles will play highlights of the tracks at 100 – 40 on the list from 12pm – 3pm, and Trevor Nelson will present part two of the list from 3pm – 6pm, counting down the top 40 tracks along with interviews with some of the writers, producers and artists featured in the chart.

Charles said: “I’m so proud to be hosting the Motown countdown of the hottest 100 tracks ever released on the world’s most iconic label. They are songs that have inspired, informed and entertained me for the whole of my life.

“From bubble gum pop to political protest and social agitation. The music from the motor city is cross generational, timeless and guaranteed to put a wiggle in your walk.”

Nelson added: “The top three are three of the most timeless songs of all time, true classics which appeal to music lovers of all ages.

“Stevie is my favourite artist of all time so for me, the right song is at number one – Superstition is perfection! I’m pleased that this chart features streams and downloads as it proves that the music of Motown is as popular as ever.”