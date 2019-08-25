Singer Amy Macdonald celebrates birthday with Tennent’s award

Singer Amy Macdonald has been awarded a Tennent’s Golden Can as she celebrates her birthday – and thanked the brand for helping inspire her to learn the guitar.

The “This is the Life” singer, who turns 32 on Sunday, said she is “thrilled” to receive the award, which celebrates those who have made significant contributions to Scottish culture.

Previous winners include Mogwai, Franz Ferdinand, Irvine Welsh, Karen Gillan and Martin Compston.

The musician, who has sold more than six million albums including two UK number ones, said a visit to the Tennent’s-sponsored T in the Park in 2000 inspired her to learn the guitar.

Happy Birthday Amy Macdonald ? Who today joins our Tennent’s Golden Can Hall of Fame. Amy is a real international Scottish success story, so no stranger to an award or two. But we’re sure this will take pride of place, eh @Amy__Macdonald? ?? pic.twitter.com/IwzyDx14me — Tennent's Lager (@TennentsLager) August 25, 2019

She said: “It’s a real honour to be given a Golden Can and join such a brilliant line-up of fellow recipients.

“The big red T has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. One of my most formative musical experiences was seeing Travis headline T In The Park.

“I learned to play the guitar off the back of that. T In The Park was a rite of passage and even though I was involved as a singer, T has been an important part of my life.”

She added: “I give a lot of my awards to my mum and dad and I have a room for some of them at home. But there are a couple which I keep on display – my German Echo Award and also the Barrowland Ballroom Hall of Fame Award. The Golden Can is going along with them.

“I feel honoured to be given any award, but I think the Tennent’s can will have pride of place.

“When I saw Martin Compston got one last year, I admit I was jealous, so I was thrilled when Tennent’s got in touch to say they wanted to give me one.”

Tennent’s launched the Golden Can award in January 2017.

Alan McGarrie, group brand director for Tennent’s Lager, said: “Amy is a classic example of how Tennent’s has played a key part in shaping the cultural landscape on Scotland.

“Inspired by our association with live music as a teenager, she has gone on to become one of Scotland’s most successful musical exports.

“She’s a great addition to the Tennent’s Golden Can hall of fame – a real international Scottish cultural success story.”