Paul Hollywood hails ‘amazing’ Bake Off co-stars past and present

Paul Hollywood has paid tribute to both Mary Berry and Prue Leith ahead of the new series of The Great British Bake Off.

The baker and TV judge worked alongside Berry on the show from 2010 until 2016 and has starred alongside Leith since 2017 after the series moved from BBC One to Channel 4.

Posting before the new series kicks off, Hollywood shared a picture of himself with Berry above a picture of himself with Leith.

He wrote on Instagram: “10 years of Bake Off this year and I’ve had the pleasure of working with 2 of the most amazing women in the world X #greatjudges #greatpeople.”

Hollywood is the only original member of the Bake Off cast, having appeared on the show since its inception in 2010.

The bread expert was a judge alongside beloved cook Berry for seven series, while Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc hosted the programme.

However, when the show’s producers Love Productions sold the format to Channel 4 in 2016, only Hollywood continued to stay with the show, a move that was criticised by viewers at the time.

Leith joined as a judge in 2017 alongside presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

The new series, which airs on Tuesday, will see 13 new contestants on the youngest ever line-up take to the tent in a bid to be crowned the champion.