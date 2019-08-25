Noel Gallagher’s Beatles-inspired golf buggy to go under the hammer

A golf buggy owned by Noel Gallagher and styled after John Lennon’s psychedelic Rolls-Royce is to go under the hammer.

The buggy was gifted to the former Oasis rocker, 52, by his ex-wife Meg Mathews in the late 90s.

Former music manager Mathews, 53, had the buggy repainted to look like Lennon’s 1964 Mulliner Park Ward Phantom V.

Noel Gallagher’s John Lennon-inspired golf buggy (Omega Auctions/PA)

The late Beatle bought the car in black, customised it with colourful, hallucinatory visuals and installed leather upholstery, a cocktail cabinet and a fine wood trim.

Gallagher’s buggy features the personalised number plate JEDI 1 – a nod to his love of Star Wars – and is covered in Oasis stickers.

The buggy features a personalised number plate (Omega Auctions/PA)

It also features a small plaque which reads “A gift from Meg to Noel – 1997 – The Sheiling”.

It is expected to fetch between £5,000 and £10,000 when it goes under the hammer alongside other rare items of Oasis memorabilia, including handwritten lyrics to Wonderwall.

The buggy’s dashboard (Omega Auctions/PA)

The collection also includes a note detailing Gallagher’s scathing view of singer Morrisey’s contribution to The Smith’s song How Soon Is Now.

He wrote: “Poor Johnny Marr – writes one of the greatest guitar intros in the history of RnR…….bass and drums kick in with a big pair of hairy bollocks.

Noel Gallagher and Meg Mathews in 1997 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“Then as usual the singer spoils it by singing about going out on his own and wanting to die!”

The collection will go on sale at Omega Auctions, Newton-Le-Willows, during a two-day sale beginning September 11.

Gallagher, who has performed with the High Flying Birds since Oasis’s acrimonious split in 2009, married Mathews in 1997 in a ceremony in Las Vegas.

They welcomed a daughter, model and social media influencer Anais Gallagher, in 2000 and divorced a year later.