Kanye West honours Dayton victims at his Sunday Service

Kanye West took his Sunday Service to Dayton, Ohio in honour of victims of the recent mass shooting.

Nine people were killed in the incident earlier this month, and many others were injured.

Paying tribute, West took his weekly service of worship and music to the city on Sunday.

In support of the victims and survivors of the Dayton mass shooting https://t.co/RFr8A4birh — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 25, 2019

His wife Kim Kardashian West revealed on Twitter that the event was “in support of the victims and survivors of the Dayton mass shooting”.

The service was streamed online and opened with a man addressing the crowd while wearing a t-shirt which said: “In reverance of the victims and support of the survivors of the Dayton mass shooting.”

Rapper West then took to the stage in a top that said “State of Ohio”.

West started his Sunday Service earlier this year. It usually sees him and a band performing outdoors.

His wife previously said that he started it “for healing for himself and his close and family and friends”.