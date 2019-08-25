Jessie J takes inspiration from boyfriend Channing Tatum on social media

Jessie J has announced she is taking a break from social media, weeks after her partner Channing Tatum did the same thing.

The singer-songwriter told her 8.5 million Instagram followers that she is in a “good place” and that she will go and write a new album during her hiatus.

She posted a message that said: “Done it before. Doing it again. Having a break from the gram.

“To get out my phone and into REAL LIFE. I spend way too much time scrolling through some BS.”

In the caption, she told her fans that, “for the record I’m OK” adding that she is “happy, healthy and sane”.

“People often presume to come off Instagram you are going through some shit. Lol. Actually it’s the opposite.

“Im in such a good place that I want to respect and nurture that looking up and not looking down. Instagram is fun, but it isn’t real life.

“I’m off to write a new album.”

The music star, real name Jessica Cornish, added: “Telling just the people who support me. Love you all. Be back soon. Refreshed and refuelled and ad-libbing OBVIOUSLY (Also try and instagram cleanse every once in a while – it can do you no harm).”

Her move follows her Hollywood star boyfriend Tatum, who earlier in August told his 17.4 million followers that he wanted to take a break from social media to “get inspired and create again”.

The Magic Mike star said he needed time away from the online world to refresh his creativity, and that he felt he lacked a “direction or a clear point of view” as to why he was online.

Jessie has been dating Magic Mike star Tatum since last year. They are believed to have started a relationship six months after Tatum split from his wife, actress Jenna Dewan.