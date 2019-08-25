Ed Sheeran and Stormzy riding high in charts with new single

Ed Sheeran and Stormzy are on course to score a number one with their single Take Me Back To London.

The singer-songwriter and the grime star’s track, which appears on Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project album, is leading the way on the singles chart, according to preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

If it does top the charts on Friday, it will be the third number one single from Sheeran’s number one album, and his eighth number one overall.

It would be rapper Stormzy’s second number one, following his chart-topper Vossi Bop earlier this year.

The track was released as a single on Friday with a new remix version featuring grime artists Jaykae and Aitch along with an accompanying video, which has been watched more than 3.5 million times.

The first look at the singles charts from the Official Charts Company also shows that Taylor Swift’s single Lover is on course to appear in the top 10 following the release of her album of the same name on Friday.

The track is currently at number nine having jumped from number 23.

Two of the other songs from Swift’s seventh album are set to appear in the top 20 this week, with The Man currently at number 13 and Cruel Summer at 16.

Whitney Houston and Kygo’s Higher Love has risen two spots to number four, its highest position so far.

Sheeran is at number three with Beautiful People, featuring Khalid.