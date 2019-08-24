Lisa Fowler clashes with Phil Mitchell in first look at her EastEnders return

Lisa Fowler and her former lover Phil Mitchell argue over the whereabouts of their daughter Louise in the first images from Fowler’s return to EastEnders.

The once gun-toting character is returning to the BBC One soap nearly two decades after she shot Mitchell in one of the show’s most-watched episodes.

The new storyline will see her arrive on the Square to help her pregnant daughter, who has gone missing alongside her boyfriend Keanu Taylor.

Lisa surprises Mel Owen (Kieron McCarron/PA)

Fowler, played by Lucy Benjamin, left the show in the early 2000s following the attempted murder storyline, making only occasional appearances since.

Following a two-year absence, she will return to Walford and head straight to her best friend Mel Owen in need of help.

It will take little time for Mitchell to hear of her return and – with Taylor and his daughter Louise still missing – track her down wanting answers.

Lucy Benjamin, who plays Lisa Fowler, and Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell (Ian West/PA)

In one picture, Fowler argues with Mitchell over Louise’s whereabouts.

In another, Fowler has an intense conversation with Owen, who Mitchell was unfaithful with 20 years ago.

Lisa Fowler will return to EastEnders during the week commencing September 2.