Jamie Foxx lending voice to jazz-obsessed teacher for forthcoming Pixar film

Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey will voice the lead characters in Pixar’s upcoming film Soul.

The animation will explore the You Seminar, an academy where souls develop and learn before graduating and inhabiting a newborn child.

The acclaimed studio announced the news at the D23 event in Anaheim, California, before releasing images of Foxx and Fey’s respective characters online.

Oscar-winning actor Foxx, 51, will voice Joe Gardner, a school teacher with a passion for jazz – while 30 Rock creator Fey, 49, will voice a soul called 22.

Soul will be scored by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the duo behind the Gone Girl and The Social Network soundtracks, and feature the voices of Questlove, Daveed Diggs and Phylicia Rashad.

US musician Jon Batiste will also contribute to the film.

Soul arrives in cinemas on June 19 2020.