Emily Blunt recalls first meeting with Jungle Cruise co-star Dwayne Johnson

Emily Blunt said she and Jungle Cruise co-star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson “started laughing the moment we met”.

The actors appeared on stage together at Disney’s D23 convention to unveil Jungle Cruise, an adventure film based on the theme park attraction of the same name.

The chemistry between the pair was clear to see, with Mary Poppins star Blunt gently poking fun at Johnson.

Speaking backstage, Blunt said the pair struck up a friendship immediately.

She told the PA news agency: “We started laughing the moment we met. I was like, ‘this is going to be awesome’. I knew it would be fun.”

Johnson, who last appeared at D23 for the Moana animated film, revealed he and Blunt first met over dinner and their families have since grown close.

Blunt is married to her A Quiet Place co-star John Krasinski while Johnson recently tied the knot with his long-term partner Lauren Hashian.

The former professional wrestler said: “You can see we have such a great time in talking shit to each other.

“I think that’s a chemistry you see on screen and we became close, close friends, our families have become close, close friends, our kids have become close friends. It’s pretty cool.”

Jungle Cruise is set in the Amazon rainforest of the early 20th century. Johnson plays a riverboat captain taking Blunt’s character, a scientist, and her brother played by Jack Whitehall on a journey to a supposed magical tree.

It is set for release in July 2020.