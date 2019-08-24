Corrie star uses rainbow flag to confront protesters at Manchester Pride march

Coronation Street star Antony Cotton leapt from ITV’s float during Manchester Pride to confront a group of anti-gay protesters.

The actor, who plays Sean Tully in the long-running soap, confronted the group on Peter Street during the annual LGBT parade.

Cotton was cheered on by crowds as he swung a rainbow flag above their placards, which featured bible verses such as: “Abstain from fleshly lusts which wage war against the soul.”

According to the Manchester Evening News, the 44-year-old, from Bury, Greater Manchester, told the group to “Shut up” and wore a T-shirt that read: “Some people are gay, get over it.”

Other Corrie stars joined the ITV float to celebrate Manchester Pride.

Dolly-Rose Campbell, who plays Gemma Winter, held a sign that read: “Jesus had two dads and he turned out fine.”

Faye Brookes, known for playing Corrie’s Kate Connor, sported purple hair and a sparkly silver dress.

Faye Brookes rides the ITV float (@faye_brooked/Instagram)

Her new look came two weeks after her reported split from singer Gareth Gates.

The couple are said to have called off their engagement after seven years together, and have cancelled their wedding.

Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Billy Mayhew, was also pictured riding the float.

He posted on Instagram, saying: “Happy Manchester Pride!!”

Charlie De Melo, who plays Imran Habeeb, and Sally Metcalfe actress Sally Dynevor also joined the parade.

This year’s Manchester Pride is headlined by Ariana Grande, Years and Years and Bananarama.

US singer Grande is due to perform on the Sunday of Manchester Pride Live, two years after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert in the city.

The singer last appeared in Manchester in June 2017 at the One Love concert, which she organised to raise money for the emergency fund after Salman Abedi’s deadly attack at Manchester Arena the previous month.

Manchester Pride Live continues throughout the bank holiday.