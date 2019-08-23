Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr tease fans amid Spider-Man row

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr appeared to put the ongoing Spider-Man row behind them as they went on a jolly hike.

Spider-Man star Holland and Iron Man actor Downey Jr teased their fans with pictures from what looked like a hill climb, seemingly ignoring the furore around the future of the webslinger’s part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

British actor Holland posted a string of selfies with Downey Jr on his Instagram page from their walk along with the caption: “We did it Mr Stark!”

There was also a picture of a giddy Downey Jr holding a Spider-Man action figure, and Holland grasping an Iron Man toy.

The Avengers: End Game co-stars were in good spirits in the pictures, appearing to put the drama of recent days behind them.

Spider-Man’s future in the MCU has come into question after Sony and Disney, who own Marvel, split earlier this week.

Sony has owned the film rights for Spider-Man since 1999 and struck a deal with Disney in 2015 allowing the character to appear in the MCU.

Robert Downey Jr plays Iron Man in the Marvel superhero movies (Ian West/PA)

This has allowed Holland to appear as the superhero in Disney films including Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, as well as Sony properties Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home, in which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has taken a key creative role.

However, Sony has since confirmed that Feige will not continue as lead producer of the next live action Spider-Man film, throwing doubt on whether Spider-Man will in turn appear in future MCU projects.

Feige works across Disney’s superhero stable as a producer and is one of the most successful filmmakers in history.

The MCU has generated billions in box office receipts, with Avengers: Endgame, released earlier this year, becoming the highest grossing film of all time.

News that Spider-Man is all but removed from the Marvel universe has come as a bitter blow to fans after the character had taken on an increasingly key role in the films.