Strictly Come Dancing launch date confirmed

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing will launch on BBC One on September 7.

The first episode will see celebrities including social media star Saffron Barker, sports presenter Mike Bushell and US TV personality Michelle Visage paired up with professional dancers in a pre-recorded instalment ahead of the live shows.

It has already been confirmed that professionals Gorka Marquez and Graziano Di Prima will not have celebrity partners this year, prompting speculation that Neil Jones and Johannes Radebe will join the rotation.

On Thursday, the first trailer for the series showed the Strictly professionals looking exotic, glamorous and colourful, wearing an eclectic array of costumes.

AJ Pritchard, who has his face painted and is joined by a jazzy Karen Clifton wearing an outfit that is half glittery bodice and half suit jacket, tells the camera: “We are here at the London studios because we are filming the marketing trail for…”

Janette Manrara then bursts on to the screen in a bouquet of flowers and says: “Strictly 2019!”

Take a look behind the scenes of the 2019 #Strictly trail, coming soon! Watch online tomorrow and @BBCOne Sunday. ???? pic.twitter.com/kPbFRUIPf4 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 22, 2019

Oti Mabuse can be seen with orange feathers around her eyes, while Katya Jones wows in an oversized plumed gown in pink and orange.

Bushell is currently the favourite to be the first contestant eliminated, according to bookmaker Coral, which is offering odds of 3-1 for him to be voted off first.

Paralympic champion Will Bayley is at 7-2 to get the boot first, while socialite Emma Weymouth is 4-1 and footballer David James 5-1.

Footballer Alex Scott is the favourite to win at 5-1, ahead of soap star Catherine Tyledesley at 6-1, and CBBC star Karim Zeroual and YouTuber Barker, who are both on 8-1.

They will be joined by reality TV star Jamie Laing, DJ Dev Griffin, comedian Chris Ramsey, actress Emma Barton, Olympian James Cracknell and broadcaster Anneka Rice.