Nish Kumar calls for radical cultural change to improve TV diversity

Comedian and presenter Nish Kumar has said there needs to be cultural change in the TV industry to make it truly diverse.

The Mash Report host believes radical moves are necessary to ensure real representation of modern Britain.

Kumar said his prominent role is only a “fluke” and more avenues need to be opened up to talent from varied communities.

BTSWB. @MrNishKumar :”Over the past 10 years you can only really work in this industry if you are independently wealthy, it’s created an unpaid intern culture.” #EdTVFest — EdinburghTVFestival (@EdinburghTVFest) August 23, 2019

The comedian spoke to Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

He said: “There is an assumption that the default is a southern, middle-class, cisgender white man.

“We require a whole systemic change. It’s a massive cultural change that needs to take place.”

Advertising

Speaking on a panel discussing diversity, the comedian was unsure conversations alone would be effective in the fight for better representation.

He added: “Part of the problem with bursting this bubble is these conversations are often cyclical.

“These messages never get to the top because they (TV bosses) don’t f****** turn up.”