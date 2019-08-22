Menu

Advertising

The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance stars hit the carpet for European premiere

Showbiz | Published:

The series will premiere on Netflix on August 30.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance European Premiere – London

Stars of The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance hit the purple carpet for the European premiere of Netflix’s fantasy series.

Age Of Resistance is a prequel to Jim Henson’s 1982 film The Dark Crystal and explores the world of Thra created in the original movie.

It uses a combination of puppetry and CGI and features the voice talents of Rocketman star Taron Egerton and Game Of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel, who play elf-like creatures known as Gelfling.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance European Premiere – London
Nathalie Emmanuel attending the European premiere of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Ian West/PA)

Emmanuel was among the stars attending the premiere in London on Thursday and wore a floral, long-sleeved dress for the occasion.

The Game Of Thrones actress teamed the dress with a clutch bag and black heels.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance European Premiere – London
Hannah John-Kamen wore a black dress while attending The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance premiere (Ian West/PA)

Hannah John-Kamen, who also starred in Game Of Thrones, is voicing Naia in the fantasy series.

Advertising

She wore a black dress with a plunging neckline on the carpet.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance European Premiere – London
Halle Stanford is the executive producer of Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance (Ian West/PA)

Executive producer Halle Stanford was also in attendance at the premiere.

She wore a turquoise dress with sandals.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance European Premiere – London
The cast and crew attending the European premiere of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Ian West/PA)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will premiere on Netflix on August 30.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News