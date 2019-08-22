That old chestnut! Bros documentary and Killing Eve among TV Awards winners

Bros star Matt Goss’s comic rant about conkers has been named the television moment of the year at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

The scene from Bros: After The Screaming Stops – titled The English Conkers Crisis – saw the drummer lament how the traditional children’s game had been banned across the UK.

He labelled the issue “the biggest problem” afflicting the nation and suggested that he and his brother Luke start a campaign.

In the early 2000s, a rumour circulated that the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) had banned conker fights.

The HSE later denied this claim on its website, describing the story as “an old chestnut”.

The Goss brothers’ critically acclaimed documentary captured the duo looking back at the death of their mother, while the band’s fame was at its peak.

The ceremony, hosted by stand-up comedian and co-host of The Big Narstie Show Mo Gilligan, saw BBC One earn the Edinburgh TV Awards channel of the year award.

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer (Ian West/PA)

BBC One also scooped the gong for best international drama with Killing Eve, produced by Sid Gentle Films, while best UK drama went to the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Sky Atlantic series Patrick Melrose.

For a second year, Gogglebox – which airs on Channel 4 – was named best entertainment series, while Nabhaan Rizwan secured the award for best breakthrough talent.

The second and final series of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s tragicomic Fleabag was named best comedy.

Having been announced in advance of the ceremony, Hugh Laurie received the outstanding achievement award.

Festival director Lisa Campbell said: “This year’s awards celebrate an incredible array of talent from the legendary Hugh Laurie right through to the best small indie.

“The Edinburgh TV Awards showcase the best in class and we’d like to extend our congratulations to all winners and nominees for their creativity and commitment to the industry.”