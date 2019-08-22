Madonna among celebrities offering support to Miley Cyrus amid divorce

Miley Cyrus has received support from celebrities including Madonna after she spoke for the first time since husband Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce.

Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their separation earlier this month, less than a year since they tied the knot.

After Australian actor Hemsworth filed for divorce on Wednesday following a decade of off-and-on dating, his wife of eight months shared a string of tweets, defending herself against accusations of infidelity.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are heading for divorce after less than a year of marriage (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will”, she said.

Cyrus also shared the statement on Instagram and was backed by her famous friends.

Madonna commented on the post: “Thank GOD!! You are human! A woman who has lived. No need to apologize!!”

Cyrus’ sister, Brandi, wrote: “Proud of you sissy!”

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Michelle Visage said: “Good for YOU.”

Rapper Juicy J said: “We love you Miley. Stay strong.”

Former Disney star Bella Thorne was another to lend her support to Cyrus.

She wrote: “I love this. So much from the heart. Takes a lot to say. I love every version of u. Perfection is imperfect and that’s a fact.”

Actress Vanessa Hudgens commented with applause emojis while model Lily Aldridge shared heart emojis.

Cyrus, 26, had insisted she had “nothing to hide” over her failing marriage.

She said: “I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide.”

Hemsworth reacted to the split by posting on Instagram that he wished Cyrus “nothing but health and happiness going forward”.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met 10 years ago on the set of the film The Last Song. They tied the knot in December 2018.