Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in steamy red carpet PDA

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom could not keep their hands – or lips – off each other at the premiere for his new TV series, Carnival Row.

The singer and the actor, who became engaged in February, showed off their love for each other in a steamy display at the red carpet event in Los Angeles.

Perry, who wowed in a slim-fitting pale pink gown, gladly puckered up for Bloom, who looked suave in a blue suit.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (Chris Pizzello/PA)

The couple were also snapped smiling and gazing into each other’s eyes.

The I Kissed A Girl singer and the Pirates Of The Caribbean star have been in a relationship since 2016.

They became engaged on Valentine’s Day and confirmed the news by sharing an image on Instagram of them posing together with a large jewel-encrusted ring on Perry’s finger.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The couple were joined at the premiere by Bloom’s co-stars, model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne and screen star Jared Harris.

Delevingne oozed sophistication in a long gown with trailing sleeves with a digital-style wavy print across it.

Amazon Prime Video series Carnival Row is set in a “Victorian fantasy world”.

Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Bloom plays human detective Rycroft Philostrate and Delevingne a refugee fairy, Vignette Stonemoss.

They “rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society” in the TV drama, which sees “mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man”.

A recent trailer sees Bloom and Suicide Squad star Delevingne get intimate in the bedroom.

Carnival Row will launch on Prime Video on August 30.