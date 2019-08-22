Jamie Foxx speaks out following reported split with Katie Holmes

Jamie Foxx has denied being in a relationship with a 21-year-old singer, days after it was reported he had split with Katie Holmes.

The Oscar-winning actor, 51, is said to have recently broken up with Holmes, after six years of dating.

On the weekend, Foxx was spotted leaving a Los Angeles nightclub hand-in-hand with singer Sela Vave, sparking rumours they were an item.

Jamie Foxx has spoken out against rumours he is dating a young singer (Isabel Infantes/PA)

However, he has dismissed the claims and said it is a professional relationship.

In an Instagram Live video, Foxx said he is acting as a mentor to Vave, adding he performed a similar role for Ed Sheeran and rapper Nick Cannon.

“When I met Ed Sheeran, I didn’t know him from Adam. He slept on my couch for six weeks — he ended up going on to do great things,” he said.

Katie Holmes is said to have split with Jamie Foxx earlier this year (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Foxx, who won the best actor Academy Award for his portrayal of soul singer Ray Charles in 2004 biopic Ray, added: “It’s a double standard when it comes to women.

“When it was the guys, everything is cool but when it was the women they try to make it something else but we are going to try to protect our own.

“And like I said, I spoke to that girl’s mom and she put her trust in me.”

Foxx, who famously has a recording studio in house which has played host to musicians including Kanye West, said any accusations of a relationship between him and Vave are “scandal chasing”.

He and Dawson’s Creek star Holmes, 40, were reportedly in a six-year relationship, though neither ever confirmed they were together.