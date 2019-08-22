Menu

Holly Willoughby reveals son’s shark prank in holiday photo

Showbiz | Published:

The TV star shared a picture from a family trip.

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby has shared a photo of a prank played on her by one of her children.

This Morning star Willoughby posted a picture of herself on holiday with her family in which she is emerging from the ocean wearing a white swimsuit.

She is looking as one of her sons points out to sea, and in the caption revealed what he is saying, writing: “Mummy, look, shark!”

She added the hashtags #hethinkshesfunny #tbthursday #wishiwasthere.

Willoughby has been enjoying the summer holidays with husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, eight, Chester, four, and Harry, 10.

She was even joined by her This Morning co-host Philip Schofield, sharing a photo of them together in the sunshine earlier this month.

The duo regularly go on holiday together and have previously shown off pictures of their adventures.

In 2016 Schofield shared a picture of them in the sea wearing matching T-shirts declaring their love for each other.

