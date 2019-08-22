Andrew Garfield’s ‘day in gay heaven’ in first look at RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Andrew Garfield says he feels like he has won “a day in gay heaven” in the first look at RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The Hollywood star is one of the celebrity guest judges on the first ever UK series of the hit show, which will also see Maisie Williams and Cheryl join the panel in future episodes.

Graham Norton and Alan Carr will be on rotating judging duties alongside permanent fixtures RuPaul and Michelle Visage.

EXCLUSIVE first look at Ru's Runway from episode ONE of Drag Race UK. You're welcome.@BBCThree's #DragRaceUK is on iPlayer this October. pic.twitter.com/1OyYlaTnDr — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) August 22, 2019

In a first look at the premiere episode, Mama Ru sashays down the runway in a bright green minidress with sharp shoulders, matching green high heels, hot pink earrings and platinum blonde hair.

Introducing Visage as a “royal pain in the arse, ” and Carr as “super funny and super specsy”, Ru then introduces Garfield as the special guest judge of the week.

The former Spider-Man actor, who is a self-proclaimed super-fan of the show, said: “Ru, I am so happy. I feel like a competition winner and the prize is a day in gay heaven. Thank you so so much.”

Ru replies: “I will let you know what gay heaven is in just a few minutes, I’m going to let you know.”

She then reveals that the queens, who were revealed on Wednesday to be Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Crystal, Cheryl Hole, Divina De Campo, Gothy Kendoll, Sum Ting Wong, Scaredy Kat, The Vivienne and Vinegar Strokes, have been challenged to “rule the runway in two royal looks”.

She then delivers her signature catchphrase: “Gentlemen, start your engines and may the best woman win.”

Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard and his brother, Love Island star Curtis, will be superstar coaches on the series alongside British singer and producer MNEK, while Stacey Dooley and Lorraine Kelly will be celebrity guests for the show’s Snatch Game challenge, which sees the drag queens do their best impersonations of famous figures of their choice.

All 10 queens will be taking part in Manchester Pride on August 24 for their first official appearance.

The US series of the show has been a hit around the world and has won a string of Emmys.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will air on BBC Three.