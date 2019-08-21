Julia Sawalha accuses sister Nadia of destroying their family

Julia Sawalha has hit out at her sister Nadia, accusing her of destroying their family and telling “lies and rubbish” about their relationship.

The actress, 50, had her say on Twitter after Nadia said on Loose Women that their relationship was “volatile”.

Julia – who is known for playing Saffy in Absolutely Fabulous – tweeted: “So tired of #nadiasawalha talking about our ‘stormy’ relationship which she created.

“I’ve kept my privacy for 6 years to protect my family, whilst she talks lies & rubbish.

“You have destroyed our family so don’t sit on TV with your fake tears to gain sympathy & attention.”

She added: “Yes, well it’s very difficult when you only see the story from one side.

“I’m not actually fighting, she is, but paints a very different picture publicly and I’ve had enough.”

Replying to Twitter followers who commented on her posts, Julia said “watching 6 years of her lies finally got to me, which of course is just what she wants, more attention”.

She added that she had “allowed someone else to carry the narrative for 6 years”.

“My pressure cooker blew today, I’m only human,” she said.

Speaking on Loose Women earlier this week, Nadia said she and Julia had always had a “stormy relationship”.

The presenter, 54, said: “She’s really amazing, my younger sister, but we’ve always had a really volatile relationship.

“We’ve always had periods of time in our life where we don’t speak.

“I always say I had the best time or the worst time of my life with her.”

Representatives for both have been contacted for comment.