Have Stormzy and Maya Jama split up?

Stormzy and Maya Jama have ended their relationship after more than four years together, it has been reported.

The grime star and the TV presenter have parted ways in order to focus on their careers, according to the Sun.

Neither Stormzy, real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, nor Jama have commented on the rumoured break-up.

A source close to Jama told the newspaper that she has moved out of their shared home in London, and added: “The decision isn’t one she has come to lightly, but ultimately the relationship has come to an end.

“She wants to focus on her TV and radio career for now.”

Stormzy is believed to have attended Jama’s 25th birthday celebrations at the weekend, but their relationship broke down in recent days.

Stormzy, 26, and Jama started dating in January 2015 after meeting in October 2014.

Advertising

In an interview last year, Jama said their romance was successful because they are in similar industries.

She told OK! magazine: “You’ve got the same interests. It kind of goes hand in hand if he’s performing at an awards show and I’m doing the red carpet there, it’s nice you can have your jobs together, which is a good thing.

“I suppose you understand each other’s jobs a lot more than if I worked at Urban Outfitters still and he was travelling the world! It probably wouldn’t feel that nice.”

Rapper Stormzy is one of the UK’s biggest young music stars thanks to his number one debut album Gang Signs and Prayer and his recent slot as a Glastonbury Festival headliner.

Jama is best known for hosting 4 Music’s Trending Live! and her show on BBC Radio 1.

Representatives for Stormzy and Jama have been contacted.