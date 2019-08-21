Channel 4 chief suggests broadcasters called Brexit wrong

The chief executive of Channel 4 has suggested broadcasters called Brexit wrong and misjudged the strength of feeling outside London.

Alex Mahon said that the mistake had been a lesson to broadcasters not to ignore their nationwide viewerships.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Mahon said: “Our job is to serve Britain and cover Britain without becoming parochial.

Cast members of Derry Girls

“The best example of that is Derry Girls.

“Who would have thought growing up in 90s Northern Ireland could be made into one of the best comedies of recent times?

“It doesn’t sound like an inherently comedic landscape.

“You’ve got to do that by using voices from across the UK.

“Nothing teaches us that more than Brexit with all of us broadcasters having called it wrong and not realised the strength of views from outside of London.”

She was speaking during a panel hosted by Krishnan Guru-Murthy and titled State Of The TV Nation.

Mahon added: “I think you have to do that without going: ‘We are going to take a show from this town and show from this town and this town’.

“That’s about being relative.

“And the question for us is can we do that in a way that is good and exciting and adds to what you get from Netflix that is global.”