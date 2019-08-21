Big Hit Entertainment announces new development for BTS universe

A drama based on the “universe” of K-pop boyband BTS is in the works, it has been announced.

The group’s record label Big Hit Entertainment has confirmed plans to develop a production based on the BTS Universe (BU) with a “well-known drama production company”, which is slated for release in the second half of 2020.

It is also developing another mobile game, following the success of BTS World, which launched in June.

Bring The Soul, a docu-series about the band’s time on the road will premiere on August 27 on Weverse, Big Hit’s social media app that allows fans to interact directly with the boyband and their labelmate, Tomorrow X Together.

At a press conference in Seoul, Big Hit confirmed 1.5 million people have registered for the BTS Fan Cafe over the past six years, while the number of members who have signed up for Weverse since its launch in June has already reached two million.

It said 800,000 visitors from 229 countries around the world are actively using Weverse every day.

The group are currently taking some time off after completing the first leg of their world stadium tour.

The boyband will return to the stage on October 26, where they will be playing their first-ever show in Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

They will then play shows at Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium on October 26, 27 and 29.