Actor Luke Evans working on debut album

Showbiz | Published:

The star said singing was his first love.

Luke Evans

Actor Luke Evans has announced he has signed a record deal.

The Beauty And The Beast star, 40, is currently working on his debut album.

Sharing a picture on Twitter of himself in the recording studio, the Welsh star wrote: “Been keeping this under wraps but now it’s out!

“I’ve signed a record deal and I’ve been in the studio recording my first ever album!

“I’m over the moon!!”

Evans added: “My first love has always been singing.

“FYI… ITS NOT A SHOW TUNES ALBUM!”

He told his 485,200 followers on the site: “More info to come in the next few months.

“Stay tuned!”

