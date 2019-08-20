Viviana Durante appointed director of dance at English National Ballet School

Viviana Durante has been appointed as interim director of dance at the English National Ballet School.

The Italian dancer, who is considered to be one of the greatest ballerinas of her generation, has been principal dancer of The Royal Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Teatro alla Scala and K-Ballet.

She will join the school for the 2019/2020 academic year as it moves to premises on London City Island and will oversee the classical and contemporary syllabus of dance and have a creative input into the student’s development.

Viviana Durante dancing with Irek Mukhamedov at the Royal Ballet (Neil Munns/PA)

She said: “I am thrilled to be taking up the role of interim director of dance at this pivotal point in the school’s history.

“ENBS has a proud tradition of excellence and achievement on which to continue building.

“Standards are very high, and we expect a great deal from our talented students. In turn we owe them the best possible training, pastoral care and career opportunities to enable them to realise their full potential.

“A dancer’s career has many challenges as well as many rewards, and it can take many paths.

“I am passionate about treating each student as an individual and creating a secure, positive and supportive environment in which all can flourish as intelligent artists and rounded young people.”

Durante takes over the role from Carlos Valcarcel, who resigned in July after two years at the school.

Steve Sacks, chairman of English National Ballet School, added: “On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Viviana as our new director of dance for the 2019/2020 school year, working alongside the executive director Jon Singleton.

“Her deep knowledge of ballet and standing in the ballet world will be a tremendous addition to the school and to the students. We are excited that she will be joining us as we move to our new home in London City Island.”

Recruitment to fill the role of director of dance on a permanent basis will continue once the school has moved to its new premises in the autumn.