Scarlett Moffatt to relocate family and home to Africa for new show

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt is to embark on an African adventure for Channel 4 – taking her family and entire childhood home with her.

The reality TV star will relocate her County Durham house to Namibia and live alongside the nomadic Himba tribe for four weeks.

The Moffatt family, however, will not be abandoning their creature comforts and living like the cattle-herding people.

Scarlett Moffatt at the Bafta TV awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London (Matt Crossick/PA)

Instead they will take with them running water, electricity, hair straighteners, iPhones, frozen ready meals and the family television.

Across four hour-long episodes, The British Tribe Next Door will see the Moffatt family find common ground with the Himba tribe.

Moffatt said: “This is one of the most eye-opening experiences of my life.

“I feel privileged and humbled that the Himba tribe invited us to join them and we have all learnt an enormous amount.”

Chief Tijone of the Himba tribe said: “I was born in our village and I’ve never travelled far so I don’t know the Western life. Of course, there are benefits and there are disadvantages.

“When the visitors come, they can explain everything to us, and we will learn from each other’s cultures.”

The British Tribe Next Door will air on Channel 4 later this year (Lewis Whyld/PA)

The average Himba family has about a dozen possessions, compared to the nearly 22,000 items in the Moffatts’ home.

The Himba agreed to host the Moffatts so they could judge first hand the sedentary and consumerist Western lifestyle they have heard about but never seen.

Head of factual entertainment at Channel 4 Alf Lawrie said: “For the first time in human history, British suburbia and Himba tribal life will coexist side-by-side.

“This series contrasts two worlds on a spectacular scale – but at its heart, is about the extraordinary relationships it creates.

“Scarlett and the Himba are the perfect foils, both hospitable, curious, friendly… and sharing wicked senses of humour.”

Co-executive Producer for Voltage TV Sanjay Singhal said: “We’re excited to be making such an ambitious and innovative programme.

“It feels totally unpredictable and I’m intrigued to know what the Himba and the Moffatts will learn about themselves from taking part.”

The British Tribe Next Door will air on Channel 4 later this year.