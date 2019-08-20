Mel B: Victoria Beckham would be privileged to come to stylish Leeds

Melanie Brown has said that her Spice Girls co-star Victoria Beckham should visit her home city of Leeds because the ladies there have great style.

Brown, who is better known as Mel B, has also hinted that she may move back to the UK permanently from the US, because she feels she has spent a “long time away”.

Ahead of her forthcoming “in conversation”-style shows in Leeds and in London, the singer suggested that Beckham could to take a trip to her West Yorkshire home city because of her job as a fashion designer.

Mel B (Handout)

Asked if Beckham might be attending her show later this week, Brown said: “I think Victoria would be privileged to set foot in Leeds.

“She’s a fashion queen and the ladies of Leeds are very stylish – she would find it inspiring!”

Her comments came after Beckham was absent from the recent Spice Girls reunion tour, which saw Brown reunite with Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Horner for a string of gigs across the UK and Ireland.

Beckham opted not to take part in the concerts, which Brown later admitted had upset her.

Advertising

Brown, often referred to as Scary Spice, will be joined on stage for part of the show in Leeds by her sister Danielle, her mother Andrea and her daughter Phoenix, who will share their own stories and memories.

She said Phoenix, who was raised in the US, is looking forward to returning to Leeds.

Victoria Beckham (Ian West/PA)

“Phoenix loves Leeds,” she said.

Advertising

“She will be getting fish and chips from Bryan’s which is always the first stop.”

Brown added: “I can’t wait. This feels like a homecoming to me I can’t actually express what it feels like for me to be back in Leeds after everything I’ve been through and all the places I’ve lived in…

“I love being surrounded by my family, by Yorkshire accents – I never lost mine – and having Tetley Tea bags in my kitchen and I even love the rain.”

The pop star hinted that she will be moving back to the UK, adding: “It’s true that I’m considering my options… I’ve spent a long time away.

“If I stay in the UK I will be spending a lot of time in Leeds. I have fallen back in love with it and it would now be hard to let go of it again.”

Join Mel B, fresh from the Spice Girls’ sell-out tour, for an intimate evening, looking back over her extraordinary life. Fans will get a rare chance to get up close and personal with the star as she reveals the real truth behind the headlines.#MelB #SpiceGirls #Events pic.twitter.com/Mv0GGOyVzH — Savoy Theatre (@SavoyTheatreLdn) June 26, 2019

Brown’s shows, called A Brutally Honest Evening with Mel B, will see her discuss the highlights of her personal and professional life, as well as the dark times, talking about the struggle she experienced in her marriage and how it culminated in an attempt to kill herself.

The audience will be able to ask questions as the Spice Girl tells her life story and shows unseen video content.

Brown said that she will answer “anything” while on stage, but that the audience must “be prepared for honest answers”.

The shows will support charity Women’s Aid, of which she is a patron.

A Brutally Honest Evening with Mel B will take place at Leeds Grand Theatre and Opera House on August 25 and the Savoy Theatre in London on September 1.