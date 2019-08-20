Man accused of stealing Frances McDormand’s Oscar will face no charges

A man accused of stealing Frances McDormand’s Oscar statuette will no longer face any charges, prosecutors have said.

Terry Bryant, 48, was alleged to have swiped the best actress Academy Award from the Governors Ball in 2018.

Bryant was allegedly seen showing off the statuette to photographers on the night of the Oscars and telling onlookers he had won.

Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman with their Oscars in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

He had been charged with felony theft, but prosecutors have now said he will not face charges.

In a statement, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office told PA news agency: “The District Attorney’s Office today told the court that we are unable to proceed at this time. The defence made a motion to dismiss the case, and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta dismissed it.”

Prosecutors did not say why the case was dropped.

McDormand won the Oscar at the 90th Academy Awards for her portrayal of a grieving mother in the drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

During a memorable acceptance speech, McDormand, who was celebrating her second career Oscar win, demanded gender parity at a ceremony which had seen its build-up overshadowed by the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The 62-year-old urged executives to pay attention to female talent. She said: “We all have stories to tell and projects we need financed. Don’t talk to us about it at the parties tonight.

“Invite us into your office in a couple days, or you can come to ours, whatever suits you best, and we’ll tell you all about them.”

A representative for McDormand has been contacted for comment.