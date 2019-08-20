Kaley Cuoco discusses surprising new role after The Big Bang Theory

Kaley Cuoco has spoken of playing “a blast of a character” as she takes on the role of Harley Quinn in her first series following the end of The Big Bang Theory.

The actress will voice the Queenpin of Gotham in a new animated series about the DC Comics villain.

She first announced the show in May, when she revealed it would be made by her production company Yes, Norman Productions and she will serve as executive producer.

Revealing the trailer in July, she wrote on Instagram: “This show is gonna blow your minds! Way foo much fun!!! (and a tad R-rated).”

The foul-mouthed member of the Suicide Squad is a far cry from the roles which made her famous, as Bridget Hennessy on 8 Simple Rules and as waitress Penny in The Big Bang Theory.

In a new video on Instagram, Cuoco said: “This show is completely out of control.

“Harley Quinn is a blast of a character as she is nuts.”

The series will see Lake Bell voice Poison Ivy, while Alan Tudyk will play Joker/Clayface, Tony Hale will voice Dr Psycho and Ron Funches will voice King Shark.

Napoleon Dynamite actor Diedrich Bader will lend his voice to Batman.

The role of Harley Quinn is played by Margot Robbie in DC’s live action movies, and she will reprise the role in Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) next year.