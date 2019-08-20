God Save The Queens! Mama Ru unveils first look at ‘werk room’ for Drag Race UK

Fans been given their first glimpse of the pink “werk” room ahead of the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

In a 25-second video teaser, the show’s host RuPaul tells fans: “People of the United Kingdom, your Queen has arrived” as God Save The Queen plays in the background.

Mama Ru has made a trip across the pond in search for a queen with the most charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent in all the land. Here is your very FIRST look at the werk room. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/3K9SJIhllN — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) August 20, 2019

Mama Ru, real name RuPaul Charles, goes on to reference one of the show’s catchphrases saying: “It’s time to show off the finest charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent in all the land.”

She ends her message saying: “So, God Save The Queens, because they are going to need all the help they can get.”

The pink work room, which mirrors the one used in the American series of the show, is where the contestants will make their outfits to be worn on the runway.

The UK series will air on iPlayer this autumn and series regular judge Michelle Visage also recently announced she will star in Strictly Come Dancing.

RuPaul and Michelle Visage are judges on the UK series (PA/PA Wire)

Stacey Dooley and Lorraine Kelly will be celebrity guests for the show’s Snatch Game challenge, which sees the drag queens do their best impersonations of famous figures of their choice.

Celebrity guest judges for the UK series include Maisie Williams, Cheryl and Andrew Garfield, while Graham Norton and Alan Carr will be on rotating judging duties.

Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard and his brother, Love Island star Curtis, will be superstar coaches alongside British singer and producer MNEK.

The last series of US Drag Race was won by Yvie Oddly, and the series has also picked up 14 Emmy nominations.